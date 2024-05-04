As many as 95 seats spread across 12 states and Union Territories (UTs) will be voting in Phase 3 of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, scheduled on May 7. Some of the prominent names contesting Lok Sabha elections 2024 include Union Home Minister Amit Shah, rebel BJP leader KS Eshwarappa, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Dimple Yadav, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Supriya Sule. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The top parties contesting in the Phase 3 of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 include the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) among others. Let's know about the top contestants who will have their fates tested in the Phase 3 of the Lok Sabha elections 2024:

TOP CANDIDATES IN PHASE 3 Amit Shah: Union Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah is contesting from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat. Amit Shah, eyeing a second term from Gandhinagar, will be contesting against Congress' Sonal Patel. The BJP has been unefeated in this seat since 1989. In 2019 polls, Amit Shah had won over Congress' CJ Chavda with a victory margin of 5.55 lakh votes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dimple Yadav: SP candidate Dimple Yadav is contesting the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from SP citadel ‘Mainpuri’ in Uttar Pradesh. After the death of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav in 2022, his daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav bagged the seat in a bypoll. Dimple Yadav has been a three-time MP who will be contesting BJP candidate Jaiveer Singh, fighting to save Mulayam's legacy.

Jyotiraditya Scindia: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is the BJP candidate in Guna Lok Sabha constituency going to polls on May 7 in the Phase 3 of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Jyotiraditya Scindia is locking horns with Rao Yadvendra Singh of the Congress. In 2019 polls, BJP's Krishna Pal Singh had defeated Jyotiraditya Scindia, a Congress candidate.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been fielded by the BJP from Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency. The longest serving Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been five-time MP from Vidisha constituency. This Lok Sabha elections, Shivraj Singh Chouhan is contesting against Pratap Bhanu Sharma of the Congress. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Supriya Sule: NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule is one of the most-watched candidates in the Phase 3 of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from Baramati seat. Why? Because it's a Pawar vs Pawar contest. Three-time sitting MP Supriya Sule is up against Sunetra Pawar, the wife of Ajit Pawar, who has switched over to the BJP-led NDA and became Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister.

CONSTITUENCIES GOING TO POLLS IN PHASE 3 Assam: Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Gauhati

Bihar: Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura, Khagaria {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chhattisgarh: Sarguja, Raigarh, Janjgir-Champa, Korba, Bilaspur, Durg, Raipur

Dadra and Nagar Haveli Daman and Diu Goa: North Goa, South Goa

Gujarat: Kachchh, Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli, Navsari, Valsad {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Karnataka: Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davangere, Shimoga

Madhya Pradesh: Betul, Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, Rajgarh, Betul

Maharashtra: Baramati, Raigad, Dharashiv, Latur (SC), Solapur (SC), Madha, Sangli, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Hatkanangle {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Uttar Pradesh: Sambhal, Hathras, Agra (SC), Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Budaun, Aonla, Bareilly

West Bengal: Maldaha Uttar, Maldaha Dakshin, Jangipur, Murshidabad

As many as 1,351 candidates from 12 states and UTs are in the fray for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 7, the Election Commission said on Tuesday. In the third phase, Gujarat had the maximum of 658 nomination forms from 26 parliamentary constituencies, followed by Maharashtra with 519 nominations from 11 seats, according to the EC. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Osmanabad constituency in Maharashtra received the maximum of 77 nomination forms, followed by Bilaspur seat in Chhattisgarh with 68 nomination forms, the poll panel said.

(With agency inputs)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!