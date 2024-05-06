Lok Sabha elections 2024: Full list of 93 seats voting in Phase 3
Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 3 voting: As many as 93 seats, including 25 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat and two in Goa, will vote in the third phase of voting on Tuesday, May 7. Check here if your constituency is going to polls on May 7.
The voting for the third phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is set to take place on Tuesday, May 7. The polling will be held in 93 Lok Sabha constituencies across 11 states and union territories. As many as 1,351 candidates are in the fray in the phase 3 polls, the Elections Commission of India said.