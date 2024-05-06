Lok Sabha elections 2024: Full list of 93 seats voting in Phase 3

The voting for the third phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is set to take place on Tuesday, May 7. The polling will be held in 93 Lok Sabha constituencies across 11 states and union territories. As many as 1,351 candidates are in the fray in the phase 3 polls, the Elections Commission of India said.

While 94 constituencies across 12 states and Union Territories were scheduled to vote in third phase of polling on May 7, the BJP has already won Surat in Gujarat unopposed. Also, the voting for Anantnag-Rajouri seat in Jammu and Kashmir has been deferred to May 25. However, polling in Betul in Madhya Pradesh, which was to be held in the second phase on April 26, is also being held in third phase on May 7.

All 25 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will go polls in the third phase. Here's the full list of state-wise constituencies voting in Phase 3 of Lok Sabha polls:

1. Assam: 4 of 14 seats

1. Kokrajhar

2. Dhubri

3. Barpeta

4. Guwahati

2. Bihar: 5 of 40 seats

1. Jhanjharpur

2. Supaul

3. Araria

4. Madhepura

5. Khagaria

3. Chhattisgarh: 7 seats of 11 seats

1. Surguja

2. Janjgir-Champa

3. Korba

4. Bilaspur

5. Durg

6. Raipur

7. Raigarh

4. Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu: All 2 seats

1. Daman and Diu

2. Dadra and Nagar Haveli

5. Goa: All 2 seats

1. North Goa

2. South Goa

6. Gujarat: 25 seats

1. Kachchh

2. Banaskantha

3. Patan

4. Mahesana

5. Sabarkantha

6. Gandhinagar

7. Ahmedabad East

8. Ahmedabad West

9. Surendranagar

10. Rajkot

11. Porbandar

12. Jamnagar

13. Junagadh

14. Amreli

15. Bhavnagar

16. Anand

17. Kheda

18. Panchmahal

19. Dahod

20. Vadodara

21. Chhota Udaipur

22. Bharuch

23. Bardoli

24. Navsari

25. Valsa

7. Karnataka: 14 of 28 seats

1. Chikkodi

2. Belgaum

3. Bagalkot

4. Bijapur

5. Gulbarga

6. Raichur

7. Bidar

8. Koppal

9. Bellary

10. Haveri

11. Dharwad

12. Uttara Kannada

13. Davanagere

14. Shimoga

8. Madhya Pradesh: 9 of 29 seats

1. Morena

2. Gwalior

3. Guna

4. Sagar

5. Vidisha

6. Bhopal

7. Rajgarh

8. Bhind

9. Betul

9. Maharashtra: 11 of 48 seats

1. Raigad

2. Baramati

3. Osmanabad

4. Latur

5. Solapur

6. Madha

7. Sangli

8. Satara

9. Ratnagiri - Sindhudurg

10. Kolhapur

11. Hatkanangle

10. Uttar Pradesh: 10 of 80 seats

1. Sambhal

2. Hathras

3. Agra

4. Fatehpur Sikri

5. Firozabad

6. Mainpuri

7. Etah

8. Badaun

9. Aonla

10. Bareilly

11. West Bengal: 4 of 42 seats

1. Maldaha Uttar

2. Maldaha Dakshin GEN

3. Jangipur GEN

4. Murshidabad

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is happening across the country in seven phases. Voting for the first phase took place on April 19, while that for the second phase happened on April 26. Now, the third phase of polling will take place on May 7. The results for all the seven phases will be declared on June 4.

