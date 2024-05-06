Lok Sabha elections 2024: Full list of 93 seats voting in Phase 3

The voting for the third phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is set to take place on Tuesday, May 7. The polling will be held in 93 Lok Sabha constituencies across 11 states and union territories. As many as 1,351 candidates are in the fray in the phase 3 polls, the Elections Commission of India said.
ALSO READ: Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 3: Amit Shah, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Dimple Yadav, others stand at fate's crossroads
While 94 constituencies across 12 states and Union Territories were scheduled to vote in third phase of polling on May 7, the BJP has already won Surat in Gujarat unopposed. Also, the voting for Anantnag-Rajouri seat in Jammu and Kashmir has been deferred to May 25. However, polling in Betul in Madhya Pradesh, which was to be held in the second phase on April 26, is also being held in third phase on May 7.
All 25 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will go polls in the third phase. Here's the full list of state-wise constituencies voting in Phase 3 of Lok Sabha polls:
1. Assam: 4 of 14 seats
1. Kokrajhar
2. Dhubri
3. Barpeta
4. Guwahati
2. Bihar: 5 of 40 seats
1. Jhanjharpur
2. Supaul
3. Araria
4. Madhepura
5. Khagaria
ALSO READ: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Constitution, 'vote jihad' and minority quota ruled BJP, Congress campaigning in Phase 3
3. Chhattisgarh: 7 seats of 11 seats
1. Surguja
2. Janjgir-Champa
3. Korba
4. Bilaspur
5. Durg
6. Raipur
7. Raigarh
4. Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu: All 2 seats
1. Daman and Diu
2. Dadra and Nagar Haveli
5. Goa: All 2 seats
1. North Goa
2. South Goa
6. Gujarat: 25 seats
1. Kachchh
2. Banaskantha
3. Patan
4. Mahesana
5. Sabarkantha
6. Gandhinagar
7. Ahmedabad East
8. Ahmedabad West
9. Surendranagar
10. Rajkot
11. Porbandar
12. Jamnagar
13. Junagadh
14. Amreli
15. Bhavnagar
16. Anand
17. Kheda
18. Panchmahal
19. Dahod
20. Vadodara
21. Chhota Udaipur
22. Bharuch
23. Bardoli
24. Navsari
25. Valsa
7. Karnataka: 14 of 28 seats
1. Chikkodi
2. Belgaum
3. Bagalkot
4. Bijapur
5. Gulbarga
6. Raichur
7. Bidar
8. Koppal
9. Bellary
10. Haveri
11. Dharwad
12. Uttara Kannada
13. Davanagere
14. Shimoga
8. Madhya Pradesh: 9 of 29 seats
1. Morena
2. Gwalior
3. Guna
4. Sagar
5. Vidisha
6. Bhopal
7. Rajgarh
8. Bhind
9. Betul
9. Maharashtra: 11 of 48 seats
1. Raigad
2. Baramati
3. Osmanabad
4. Latur
5. Solapur
6. Madha
7. Sangli
8. Satara
9. Ratnagiri - Sindhudurg
10. Kolhapur
11. Hatkanangle
10. Uttar Pradesh: 10 of 80 seats
1. Sambhal
2. Hathras
3. Agra
4. Fatehpur Sikri
5. Firozabad
6. Mainpuri
7. Etah
8. Badaun
9. Aonla
10. Bareilly
11. West Bengal: 4 of 42 seats
1. Maldaha Uttar
2. Maldaha Dakshin GEN
3. Jangipur GEN
4. Murshidabad
The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is happening across the country in seven phases. Voting for the first phase took place on April 19, while that for the second phase happened on April 26. Now, the third phase of polling will take place on May 7. The results for all the seven phases will be declared on June 4.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!