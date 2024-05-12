Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Not living in your hometown? Here's how to vote
The Election Commission has ensured that any geographical distance should not block the democratic right of a voter to vote. Here's a guide on how a voter can cast his vote even if he is living in a different constituency
As the fourth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections—covering 96 constituencies from 10 States/UTs—begins tomorrow, several citizens who are currently not residing in their registered voting constituency due to their jobs or other compulsions find themselves in a peculiar position, as they want to exercise their democratic right to vote, but they don’t know how. However, the Election Commission has ensured that any geographical distance should not block the democratic right of a voter to vote.