As the fourth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections—covering 96 constituencies from 10 States/UTs—begins tomorrow, several citizens who are currently not residing in their registered voting constituency due to their jobs or other compulsions find themselves in a peculiar position, as they want to exercise their democratic right to vote, but they don’t know how. However, the Election Commission has ensured that any geographical distance should not block the democratic right of a voter to vote.

Here's a guide on how a voter can cast his vote even if he is living in a different constituency:

Verify voter registration status:

First, make sure that you're a registered voter. You can check your voter registration status online via the Election Commission of India's official website (eci.gov.in). You can also check your voter registration status offline by contacting your local Electoral Registration Officer.

Voter ID transfer:

If you have relocated but do not want to change your constituency and you want to keep voting in your original constituency, you will have to apply for a voter ID transfer. To do so, you will need to fill out a form to transfer your voter registration from the original constituency to where you are currently residing. You can complete this process either online or at the nearest Electoral Registration Office of your current constituency.

Submit Relevant Documents:

To complete the Voter ID transfer, you must provide relevant documents like a rent agreement, utility bills, or a residential certificate issued by local authorities as proof of your current residential address along with the filled-out transfer form.

Verification:

After all the relevant documents are submitted, the Electoral Registration Officer will start the verification process. The process may include a physical visit by some electoral officer to your current residential address to verify the details provided by you in your application form.

Confirmation:

Once the documents are successfully verified, your voter ID will be transferred to your current constituency. You will receive a confirmation of transfer of your voter ID through mail or the mode of communication you have chosen during the application process.

Cast your vote:

On the electoral day, go to the polling booth assigned to your new constituency. Don’t forget to carry your updated voter ID card or any other identification documents specified by the Election Commission for casting a vote.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!