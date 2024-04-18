Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 4 notification out! Voting for 96 seats across 10 states on May 13
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Gazette notification is out for the 4th phase of general elections covering 96 Lok Sabha seats across 10 states. Voting will take place on May 13 from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm.
The Election Commission of India on Thursday issued a gazette notification for the 4th phase of Lok Sabha elections beginning tomorrow, April 19, and concluding on June 1.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message