Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Gazette notification is out for the 4th phase of general elections covering 96 Lok Sabha seats across 10 states. Voting will take place on May 13 from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm.

The Election Commission of India on Thursday issued a gazette notification for the 4th phase of Lok Sabha elections beginning tomorrow, April 19, and concluding on June 1.

According to the notification, polling will take place on 96 Lok Sabha seats across 10 states including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir.

The voting will take place on May 13 (phase 4 elections) from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm, the ECI said in the official notification.

Voting for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 is scheduled to take place in seven phases — Phase 1 on April 19, Phase 2 on April 26, Phase 3 on May 7, Phase 4 on May 13, Phase 5 on May 20, Phase 6 on May 25, and Phase 7 on June 1. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: List of states going to polls in seven phases Phase 1: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Uttarakhand, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar islands, and parts of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Tripura, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Manipur, Assam, Bihar will undergo polling in the first phase.

Phase 2: Kerala, parts of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, Manipur, Tripura, and West Bengal will vote.

Phase 3: Gujarat, Goa, and parts of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam will undergo polling.

Phase 4: Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and parts of Odisha, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal will vote in this phase.

Phase 5: Ladakh, and parts of Maharashtra, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar will undergo voting in this phase.

Phase 6: Delhi, Haryana, and parts of Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh will vote in this phase.

Phase 7: Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, and parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha will vote in the last phase of Lok Sabha polls.

