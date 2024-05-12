Lok Sabha Elections: Here's your guide to Phase 4 voting — From vote timings in 10 states to weather forecast
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 4 voting: Which states will vote in Phase 4, what are the vote timings, what's the weather forecast on the day of polling? Here's all you need to know about the Phase 4 voting on May 13.
The voting for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is set to take place on Monday, May 13. The elections will take place in 96 parliamentary constituencies across 10 states and Union Territories.