The voting for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is set to take place on Monday, May 13. The elections will take place in 96 parliamentary constituencies across 10 states and Union Territories.

Besides, simultaneous polls will be held for 175 assembly seats of Andhra Pradesh and 28 assembly seats of Odisha in the fourth phase.

Till Phase 3 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, polling has concluded smoothly and peacefully in 283 Lok Sabha constituencies across 20 states and UTs. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Now, which states will hold Lok Sabha elections in Phase 4, what are the vote timings, what's the weather forecast on the day of polling, and how many candidates and electors will participate? Here's all you need to know about the Phase 4 voting on May 13.

1. List of states/UTs voting in Phase 4: The polling on Monday will take place in all the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies of Andhra Pradesh, five constituencies in Bihar, one in Jammu and Kashmir, four each in Jharkhand and Odisha, eight constituencies each in Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, 17 in Telangana, 11 in Maharashtra and 13 in Uttar Pradesh.

2. Timing of casting vote: The voting will begin at 7 and end at 6 pm. However, the closure of poll timings may differ parliamentary constituency-wise.

Meanwhile, in Telangana, the voting time in certain assembly segments of 17 constituencies was increased by the Election Commission (from 7 am till 6 pm) to increase voters’ participation.

3. Number of candidates participating in Phase 4: According to the Election Commission, as many as 1717 candidates from 10 states and UTs will contest elections in Phase 4 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. "The average number of contesting candidates in a PC for Phase 4 is 18," the Election Commission added.

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha election: Akhilesh Yadav, Yusuf Pathan and Mahua Moitra among key candidates in phase 4; details inside

4. How many electors will participate in Phase 4: Over 17.70 crore voters, including 8.97 crore men and 8.73 crore women electors, are eligible to cast a vote in Phase 4. "There are over 12.49 lakh registered 85+ years old and 19.99 lakh PwD voters

for phase 4, who have been provided the option to vote from the comfort of their homes," the Election Commission said.

5. Weather forecast during Phase 4 voting: As per the Election Commission, there has been no heat wave forecast on the polling day. The poll body said the parliamentary constituencies going for polls are likely to experience normal to below-normal temperatures (±2 degrees). There will be no heat wave-like conditions in these areas on polling day, the Election Commission said.

It, however, added that for the convenience of voters, meticulous arrangements have been made at all polling stations including facilities like water, shamiyana and fans.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!