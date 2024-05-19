Lok Sabha elections phase 5 today: From top candidates to states in fray, everything you need to know
The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will see a contest on several high-profile seats, with many national leaders in the fray
The stage is set for another phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024, scheduled for May 20. This will be the fifth phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha election, and the silence period kicked in on May 18. In the four phases of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the fate of 379 constituencies is sealed. During the fifth phase, voters from 49 seats across 8 states will exercise their franchise.