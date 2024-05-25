Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 6: Arvind Kejriwal, his family show inked fingers after casting votes | Watch
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and family members vote in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Delhi, showing their inked fingers.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is out on interim bail in a liquor police case, and his family members showed their inked fingers after casting their votes for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 at a polling booth in the national capital today.