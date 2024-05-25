Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and family members vote in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Delhi, showing their inked fingers.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is out on interim bail in a liquor police case, and his family members showed their inked fingers after casting their votes for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 at a polling booth in the national capital today.

"My father, wife, children and I have voted. My mother could not come today because she is not well. I have voted against dictatorship, inflation and unemployment. I appeal to people to come out and vote," the AAP supremo told media persons after casting a vote here.

Other prominent leaders who exercised their right to vote include President Droupadi Murmu, EAM S Jaishankar, AAP Minister Aitishi, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, and others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged people to vote in large numbers as voting gets underway in phase 6 of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. "Every vote counts, make yours count too, " PM Modi said in his poll day message on X.

As many as 58 seats across six states and two Union Territories (UTs) are voting in the sixth and penultimate phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 today, May 25. All 10 seats of Haryana and seven seats of Delhi are polling in this round of voting.

The voting, which began at 7 am, is also being held on 14 seats of Uttar Pradesh, eight seats each of Bihar and West Bengal, six seats in Odisha, 4 seats in Jharkhand and one seat of Jammu and Kashmir.

About 11.13 crore people are eligible to vote in this phase of polling being held at 1.14 lakh polling stations across 58 seats, the Election Commission of India said. This includes 5.84 crore men, 5.29 crore women and 5120 third gender electors.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, among the 58 seats polling today in the sixth phase, the BJP alone had won 40 . And the Congress could not win any of these seats.

