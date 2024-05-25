Lok Sabha election phase 6: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday conducted the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, during which 58 constituencies across six states and two Union territories went to polling. As per the numbers recorded till 8 PM, the voting percentage dropped to 59% during the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Phase 6

In the sixth phase, many high-profile people exercised their mandates, like President of India Droupadi Murmu and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. The main Opposition leaders, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi cast their votes on Saturday. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and cricket legend MS Dhoni also voted in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Lok Sabha election phase 6: Top points

1. West Bengal continues to be the state with the highest polling percentage, with 78% of the people exercising their mandate in the TMC-ruled state. The state's Jangal Mahal constituency, which has remained volatile across government recoreded 78.19% voting.

2. The sixth phase of elections was conducted amid scorching heat in several states, which was reflected in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar numbers, where 54.03% and 53.30% turnout was recorded till 8:00 PM.

3. The Election Commission announced the conclusion of the Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir with peaceful voting for Anantnag-Rajouri, which recorded a voter turnout of 52.28% until 8:00 PM.

4. In the ongoing General Elections 2024, the three Parliamentary Constituencies in the valley, Srinagar (38.49%), Baramulla (59.1%), and Anantnag-Rajouri (52.28% as of 7:45 PM), have recorded voter turnouts that are the highest in many decades.

5. The single-phase elections in Delhi were also concluded in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024, and a 54.37% turnout was recorded from the seven seats of the national capital.

6. Sporadic incidents of violence were reported from many West Bengal seats, where the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) are engaged in a tough contest.

7. The Election Commission of India on Saturday released the absolute numbers of voters who exercised their mandate during the five phases of elections.

8. With the conclusion of phase 6, polling for General Elections 2024 is now completed in 28 States/UTs and 486 Parliamentary Constituencies. Polling is also complete in the General Elections for the State Legislative Assemblies of Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Andhra Pradesh and the 105 Assembly seats of the Odisha State Assembly.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!