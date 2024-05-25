Lok Sabha election phase 6: Over 59% voter turnout recorded amid scorching heat, highest in Bengal, star voters and more
Lok Sabha election phase 6: West Bengal continues to be the state with the highest polling percentage, with 78% of the people exercising their mandate
Lok Sabha election phase 6: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday conducted the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, during which 58 constituencies across six states and two Union territories went to polling. As per the numbers recorded till 8 PM, the voting percentage dropped to 59% during the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.