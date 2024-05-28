Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 7: Last day of voting on June 1; full list of constituencies and key candidates here
Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 7: The final phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held on June 1, covering 57 constituencies across 8 states and UT. A total of 904 candidates are contesting from these constituencies.
Lok Sabha elections phase 7: The seventh and the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held on June 1. During the seventh phase of pollin, voters from 57 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across eight states and UT will exercise their franchise.