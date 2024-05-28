Lok Sabha elections phase 7: The seventh and the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held on June 1. During the seventh phase of pollin, voters from 57 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across eight states and UT will exercise their franchise. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The voting will take place in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Chandigarh. As many as 904 candidates are in the fray from these 57 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Also Read: Lok Sabha elections: 904 candidates in fray in phase 7; highest 328 to contest from Punjab on 13 seats Here's a full list of consitituencies that will vote in Phase 7: Uttar Pradesh (13 seats) 1. Varanasi

2. Mahrajganj

3. Gorakhpur

4. Kushinagar

5. Deoria

6. Bansgaon

7. Ghosi

8. Ghazipur

9. Ballia

10. Salempur

11. Chandauli

12. Mirzapur

13. Robertsganj

Punjab (all 13 seats) 1. Gurdaspur

2. Amritsar

3. Khadoor Sahib

4. Jalandhar (SC)

5. Hoshiarpur (SC)

6. Anandpur Sahib

7. Ludhiana

8. Fatehgarh Sahib (SC)

9. Faridkot (SC)

10. Firozpur

11. Bathinda

12. Sangrur

13. Patiala

Also Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over to Punjab in final phase polling on June 1. AAP vs Cong vs SAD vs BJP contest on cards Bihar (8 seats)

1. Arrah

2. Buxar

3. Karakat

4. Jahanabad

5. Nalanda

6. Patna Sahib

7. Pataliputra

8. Sasaram

West Bengal (9 Seats) 1. Barasat

2. Basirhat

3. Diamond Harbour

4. Dum Dum

5. Jaynagar

6. Jadavpur

7. Kolkata Dakshin

8. Kolkata Uttar

9. Mathurapur

Chandigarh 1. Chandigarh

Himachal Pradesh (4 seats) 1. Mandi

2. Shimla

3. Kangra

4. Hamirpur

Odisha (6 seats) 1. Balasore

2. Bhadrak

3. Jajpur

4. Jagatsinhpur

5. Kendrapara

6. Mayurbhanj

Jharkhand (3 seats) 1. Dumka

2. Godda

3. Rajmahal

328 candidates from Punjab and 144 from Uttar Pradesh are in the fray for 13 seats each, respectively. 134 candidates are contesting on eight seats from Bihar, 66 from Odisha on six seats, 52 from Jharkhand on three seats, 37 from Himachal Pradesh on four seats and and 19 from Chandigarh for one seat.

Key candidates in Lok Sabha polls phase 7 1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (BJP) and Ajay Rai (Congress): Varanasi has been the constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014. Congress party has fielded fielded Ajai Rai from Varanasi for the third time. Rai was earlier part of BJP but quit in 2007. He began his journey with Congress in 2012 when he contested from Pindra (earlier known as Kolasla) and defeated a BJP candidate. The party then fielded him from Varanasi against the PM Narendra Modi. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Rai secured the third position.

2. Ravi Kishan (BJP): In Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, BJP has fielded candidate politician and actor Ravi Kishan from the constituency. Samajwadi Party's candidate Kajal Nishad is contesting from this seat. In 2019 Lok sabha elections, Ravi Kishan had won from the seat with 60% and above votes while SP candidate Rambhual Nishad finished second and got 415,458 votes.

3. Kangana Ranaut (BJP): This year, BJP has fielded actress Kangana Ranaut from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi seat. Kangana is contesting against Congress stronghold of Mandi against Vikramaditya Singh, the son of late former CM Virbhadra Singh. The Mandi constituency holds symbolic significance for the Congress, as it is considered a bastion of the Virbhadra family. The seat is currently held by Pratibha Devi Singh, the late leader's widow. She wrested the seat for the Congress in the bye-election that was held following the demise of then-BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma. In 2019 elections, the BJP had won all four Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

4. Anurag Thakur (BJP): BJP has fielded Union Minister Anurag Thakur from Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur seat. From Congress, Satpal Singh Raizada is contesting against the Union Minister. Thakur was elected for the first time in 2008 bypoll following his father Prem Kumar Dhumal's resignation after taking over as chief minister of the state. He won three more elections in a row in 2009, 2014 and 2019.

5. Misa Bharti (RJD): The RJD has fielded Lalu Prasad Yadav's eldest daughter Misa Bharti from Bihar's Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency. BJP candidate Ram Kripal Yadav who joined the party ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls rode the "Modi wave" to beat Misa Bharti. Later in 2019, Bharti made another attempt to win from the seat, however, was defeated by Ram Kripal Yadav again. Meanwhile, Yadav is now hoping a hatrick from this seat.

6. Abhishek Banerjee (TMC): Mamata Banerjee's TMC party has fielded the supremo's nephew Abhishek Banerjee from West Bengal's Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha contituency. Diamond Harbour stands as a strategic stronghold for the Trinamool Congress. The seat will witness a three-way contest, with Banerjee, CPI(M)’s Pratikur Rahaman and Abhijit Das of the BJP. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Banerjee had defeated BJP by a staggering margin of 3.2 lakh votes.

7. Charanjit Singh Channi (Congress): Charanjit Singh Channi, the Congress party candidate and former Prime Minister from Punjab's Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency. Channi is fighting against AAP candidate Pawan Kumar Tinu and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Mohinder Singh Kaypee from Jalandhar seat.

8. Harsimrat Kaur Badal (SAD): SAD's Harsimrat Kaur Badal is fielded from Punjab's Bhatinda Lok sabha constituency. The constituency will witness a four way battle with Congress' candidate Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu, AAP's Gurmeet Singh Khudian and BJP's Parampal Kaur Sidhu. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress had bagged the top spot and had won eight of 13 seats while BJP and SAD had won two seats each while AAP managed to secure only one seat.

(With inputs from agencies)

