Lok Sabha elections 2024: Over 59% voter turnout in Phase 7 voting; Jharkhand records highest despite boycott
Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 7: Polling was conducted amid a severe heatwave across all 13 constituencies in Punjab and four in Himachal Pradesh, as well as in 13 seats in Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight in Bihar, six in Odisha, and three in Jharkhand, in addition to Chandigarh
Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 7: The voting for the elections to the 18th Lok Sabha ended peacefully on Saturday as voters from 57 constituencies exercised their mandate in the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024. As per the Election Commission of India, in the seventh phase, over 59.46% voting turnout was recorded as of 8:00 PM. However, the final turnout numbers will be released in a couple of days.