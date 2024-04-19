Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase One: Maoist-affected Bastar in Chhattisgarh is set to go into polling on April 19 in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls. A total of 11 candidates are in the fray from Bastar Lok Sabha seat. The Maoists organisations have given a call to boycott the elections.

While Congress has fielded six-time MLA Kawasi Lakhma to take on BJP's Mahesh Kashyap. Catch Live Updates of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase One Here

On April 16, a counter-insurgency operation by security forces saw 29 Maoists die, including a senior cadre in Kanker region of Bastar.

"All preparations have been made for conducting a free and fair election in Bastar, the lone Lok Sabha constituency going to polls in the first phase in the state on April 19," state's Chief Electoral Officer Reena Babasaheb Kangale said on Thursday.

Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Phase One: Bastar timings

-Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Chitrakot, Dantewada, Bijapur, Konta will vote between 7 am and 3 pm.

-Bastar assembly constituency's polling will be held from 7 am to 5 pm

-Jagdalpur assembly segment's 175 booths will see voting from 7 am to 3 pm and 72 booths from 7 am to 3 pm

Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Phase One: Bastar statistics

-Bastar Lok Sabha constituency has a total of 14,72,207 voters.

-There are 7,71,679 women, 7,00,476 men and 52 members of third gender eligible voters

-There are 1,603 service voters

-12,703 differently-abled votes

-47,010 voters in the age group of 18-19 years

-3,487 in the age group of above 85 years

-119 voters are above 100 years of age

-A total of 11 candidates are in the fray

Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Phase One: Arrangements in Bastar

-1,961 polling booths have been set up in the constituency

-Of them 191 will be 'Sangwari' booths (managed by women personnel)

-42 'adarsh' polling booths

-8 others will be managed each by 'diyangjan' and 36 by youths

-Total 9,864 polling personnel have been deployed for the first phase

-61 polling booths have been categorised as 'vulnerable'

-196 polling booth have been categorised as ‘critical’

-Webcasting will be done in 811 out of the total 1,961 booths

Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Phase One: Security arrangements in Bastar

-Seven helicopters, including three of Indian Air Force (IAF) and as many others of Border Security Force (BSF), were used to ferry 919 polling personnel in 156 polling booths of remote and sensitive areas in the last two days.

-Around 300 companies of various units of state police and 350 companies of CAPFs, including Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Border Security Force (BSF), (more than 60,000 personnel) have been deployed

-Further police patrolling, drone monitoring is also being done to track Maoist movement, and to keep a vigil near polling booths

Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Phase One: Bastar Candidates

-Congress leader and six-term MLA Kawasi Lakhma is fighting the election from the Bastar Lok Sabha seat.

-BJP fielded Mahesh Kashyap from Bastar Lok Sabha Constituency. BJP had lost this seat in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

-The Maoist have given a call for a poll boycott, with posters and pamphlets found in some pockets of the constituency in the past one month.

