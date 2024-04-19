Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase One: Naxal-hit Bastar gears up for voting amid tight security in Chhattisgarh
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase One: Bastar gears up for Lok Sabha polls on April 19 with 11 candidates contesting. Congress' Kawasi Lakhma faces BJP's Mahesh Kashyap. Security heightened after 29 Maoists killed in recent clash.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase One: Maoist-affected Bastar in Chhattisgarh is set to go into polling on April 19 in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls. A total of 11 candidates are in the fray from Bastar Lok Sabha seat. The Maoists organisations have given a call to boycott the elections.