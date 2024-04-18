India starts voting for the largest festival of democracy, Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Phase One on April 19 covering 102 constituencies across 21 states and UTs. Counting on June 4.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Phase One: India begins voting for what is known to be the largest festival of democracy from 19 April. The Phase one polling will cover 102 constituencies spread across 21 states and Union Territories (UTs). The counting of votes will be held on June 4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further, Assembly elections to Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim will also be held on 19 April.

In Phase One of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on 19 April, constituencies of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Island, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry will witness voting. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held in seven phases, with first on April 19, second on April 26, third on May 7, fourth on May 13, fifth on May 20, sixth on May 25 and seventh on June 1. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

CEC Rajiv Kumar said that there are 96.88 crore voters this time, out of which 49.7 are male and 47.1 and female. He added that there are 1.89 crore first-time voters, including 85 lakh women.

Apart from this, there are 13.4 lakh advanced applicants (not 18 years yet) who will turn 18 by April. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Phase One: How to find your polling booth Step 1: Log in to electoralsearch.eci.gov.in and navigate to Know your Polling Station and Officer

Step 2: Enter the Voter ID or EPIC number in the box.

Step 3: Fill in Captcha and enter {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 4: You can see the details – including the name and phone number of the Booth Level Officer, Electoral Registration Officer, and District Election Officer.

Step 5: Details of the booth, assembly constituency, and parliamentary constituency are also present on the portal.

