Lok Sabha Elections Phase One: The Elections Commission of India (ECI) released the data for the Lok Sabha Elections Phase One voting that is set to take place on 19 April. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“India set to celebrate world’s biggest festival of democracy: voting for General Elections 2024 commences tomorrow. Culmination of two years of rigorous preparations", the document read.

On 19 April, voting will take place for 102 Lok Sabha seats. A total of 16.63 crore voters will vote in 1.87 lakh polling stations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lok Sabha Polls Phase One Voting: 10 Facts -Polling for Phase-I of the General Elections 2024 will be held on April 19 for 102 Parliamentary Constituencies and 92 Assembly Constituencies in the State Assembly Elections in Arunachal and Sikkim

-Voting begins at 7am and ends at 6pm

-It has the highest number of parliamentary constituencies among all Lok Sabha election phases {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Over 18 lakh Polling officials will welcome over 16.63 crore voters across 1.87 lakh polling stations

-Voters include 8.4 crore Male; 8.23 crore Female and 11,371 Third gender electors

-35.67 lakh first time voters are registered to cast their votes. Additionally, there are 3.51 crore young voters in the age group 20-29 years {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-41 helicopters, 84 Special trains and nearly 1 lakh vehicles have been deployed to ferry polling and security personnel

-1625 candidates (Males - 1491 ; Females-134) are in the fray.

-Those among 85 + and PwD voters will be provided with all facilities like pick and drop facility, signages, braille signage on EVM, volunteers etc. PwD voters can also book wheelchair facilities via ECI Saksham App {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-ECI KYC app and candidate affidavit portal (https://affidavit.eci.gov.in/ ) provides all details of contesting candidates including their assets, liabilities, educational background and criminal antecedents, if any for information of voters

-The Commission has also provided 12 alternative documents other than Voter id card (EPIC) for identity verification at polling stations. If a voter is registered in the electoral roll, voting can be done by showing any of these documents

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!