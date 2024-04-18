Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase One: Uttarakhand declares public holiday on April 19
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase One: The Uttarakhand government on Thursday announced a public holiday in the state on Friday, April 19. “In view of the first phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections tomorrow on all five seats in Uttarakhand, the state government has declared a public holiday.", the directive read.