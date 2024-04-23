Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase two: Karnataka's key constituencies, candidates to look out for in polling on April 26
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Karnataka has 28 Lok Sabha seats, of which voters in14 constituencies will cast their vote on April 26.The state is likely to witness important political battles, with the BJP aiming to win maximum seats, after its drubbing in the assembly elections last year.
The second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 is all set to take place on April 26. In the crucial state of Karnataka, the polling would take place in two phases, on April 26 and May 7.
The southern Indian state has 28 Lok Sabha seats, of which voters in 14 constituencies will cast their votes on April 26.