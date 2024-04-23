Lok Sabha elections 2024: Karnataka has 28 Lok Sabha seats, of which voters in14 constituencies will cast their vote on April 26.The state is likely to witness important political battles, with the BJP aiming to win maximum seats, after its drubbing in the assembly elections last year.

The second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 is all set to take place on April 26. In the crucial state of Karnataka, the polling would take place in two phases, on April 26 and May 7. The southern Indian state has 28 Lok Sabha seats, of which voters in 14 constituencies will cast their votes on April 26. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Congress-ruled state is likely to witness important political battles, with the Bharatiya Janata Party aiming to win maximum seats, after its drubbing in the assembly elections last year.

Key constituencies in Karnataka to vote in the second phase on April 26: Bengaluru Rural

Bengaluru North

Bengaluru Central

Bengaluru South

Mandya

Mysore In 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP had won 25 seats in Karnataka with a vote share of 51.2 per cent, while the Congress, Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S)) and an Independent candidate won one seat each. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For the 2024 general elections, the saffron party is contesting on 25 seats, with its ally in the state, JD(S), contesting in the remaining 3 seats – Hassan, Mandya, and Kolar.

Polling will be held in all three constituencies the JD(S) is contesting in the second phase of LS polls on April 26.

Key Karnataka candidates to look out for in the second phase on April 26: Mandya Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy of the JD(S) is facing Venkataramane Gowda of the Congress. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hassan JDS leader Prajwal Revanna is up against Shreyas Patel Gowda of the Congress.

Bengaluru South BJP's youth leader Tejasvi Surya is seeking re-election from Bengaluru South.

Mysuru Yaduveer Wadiyar, the royal scion of Mysuru, is contesting on the BJP ticket. He was the saffron party's choice in place of sitting MP Pratap Simha. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bengaluru Rural DK Suresh, the brother of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, is running for another term from Bengaluru Rural seat on a Congress ticket. Suresh is the second richest candidate in Phase 2 of 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

