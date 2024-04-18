Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase One: West Bengal set for BJP Vs TMC showdown on April 19
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase One: West Bengal's Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and Jalpaiguri vote in Phase One of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. TMC and BJP field candidates representing local caste groups. Issues like CAA and corruption dominate the political discourse.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase One: West Bengal's Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and Jalpaiguri votes on April 19, in the first phase of General elections. All three Lok Sabha constituencies had been won by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2019.
