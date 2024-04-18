Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase One: West Bengal's Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and Jalpaiguri votes on April 19, in the first phase of General elections. All three Lok Sabha constituencies had been won by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2019. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As West Bengal's ruling party Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) looks to set pace in the three North Bengal constituencies, BJP looks to retain their base and extend their tally of 18 seats out of the state's 42 constituencies.

Notably, TMC had managed to wriggle the three constituencies out of BJP clutch for the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections, therefore making tomorrow's voting a litmus test for the two parties who have meticulously made their presence felt through innumerable pre-poll rallies.

The issues of North Bengal identity politics and of the tea belt are expected to dominate the political discourse. Analysts have said that the elections in Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and Jalpaiguri could determine the course for the next six phases of Lok Sabha Elections in West Bengal.

Voting begins at 7am and will continue till 6pm.

West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase One: Issues raised One of the bone of contention between TMC and BJP was the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). While this CAA rising on a Modi wave gave BJP the edge during 2019 Lok Sabha Polls in North Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee has remained resolute to oppose the implementation of the same.

In North Bengal, leading the charge against the BJP, CM Mamata Banerjee alleged that “it (BJP) has done nothing for the people of North Bengal".

While PM Narendra Modi during his visits highlighted alleged corruption and the Sandeshkhali incidents to target the TMC.

West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase One: Arrangement The state of West Bengal is infamous for violent election process. The Election Commission of India has informed that they have deployed 272 central armed police force (CAPF) battalions in the first phase to ensure that the central security personnel could man every booth.

West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase One: Candidates fielded BJP and TMC have fielded Rajbongshi or Adivasi candidates to represent significant local caste groups.

Here's a detailed look at the candidates and constituencies

Constituency: Cooch Behar Candidates Nitish Chandra Roy-Forward Bloc

Pia Roy Chowdhury- Congress

Nishith Pramanik- BJP

Jagadish Chandra Burma Basunia- TMC

Results 2019 Lok Sabha election BJP- 7,28,834

TMC- 6,76,339

LEFT (Forward Bloc)- 46,648

CONG- 28,087

2021 Assembly election (total vote of seven constituencies)

BJP- 7,96,933

TMC- 6,98,829

LEFT (FB) + CONG- 58,031

Constituency: Alipurduar Candidates Mili Oraon- RSP

Prakash Chik Baraik- TMC

Manoj Tigga- BJP

Results 2019 Lok Sabha election BJP- 7,50,804

TMC- 5,06,815

LEFT (RSP)-54,010

2021 Assembly election (total vote of seven constituencies)

BJP- 7,25,347

TMC- 5,81,415

LEFT (RSP)- 68,645

Constituency: Jalpaiguri Candidates Debraj Butman- CPI(M)

Nitmal Chandra Roy- TMC

Jayanta Roy- BJP

Results 2019 Lok Sabha election BJP- 7,60,145

TMC- 5,76,141

LEFT (RSP)- 76,166

2021 Assembly election (total vote of seven constituencies) BJP- 7,33,130

TMC- 6,81,777

LEFT (RSP)-91,983

