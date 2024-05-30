Lok Sabha elections 2024: PM Modi held 206 rallies; Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi notched up just over 100
Apart from holding over 200 public events, PM Narendra Modi also gave nearly 80 interviews to the media; on the other hand, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi notched up a total of 107 and 108 public programmes, respectively
Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Kanyakumari of Tamil Nadu on a two-day meditation trip as curtains came down on campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Thursday, May 30. Before the schedule for Lok Sabha elections 2024 spanning seven long phases was announced, PM Narendra Modi, hoping for a hattrick of victories in the general elections, notched up a total of 206 public-outreach programmes.