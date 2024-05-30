Active Stocks
Lok Sabha elections 2024: PM Modi held 206 rallies; Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi notched up just over 100

Apart from holding over 200 public events, PM Narendra Modi also gave nearly 80 interviews to the media; on the other hand, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi notched up a total of 107 and 108 public programmes, respectively

The prime minister surpassed his nearly-145 public engagements on the stump during the 2019 polls by a big margin (HT_PRINT)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Kanyakumari of Tamil Nadu on a two-day meditation trip as curtains came down on campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Thursday, May 30. Before the schedule for Lok Sabha elections 2024 spanning seven long phases was announced, PM Narendra Modi, hoping for a hattrick of victories in the general elections, notched up a total of 206 public-outreach programmes.

The prime minister surpassed his nearly-145 public engagements on the stump during the 2019 polls by a big margin. The campaign period this time was of 76 days, compared to the 68 days in the polls held five years ago.

Apart from holding over 200 public events, PM Narendra Modi also gave nearly 80 interviews to the media, The Hindu quoted sources in the Prime Minister’s Office as saying. The results of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be declared on June 4.

According to News18, PM Modi attended five events in a single day for three days, and on 22 days, he addressed four events daily.

Uttar Pradesh, which sends maximum number of Parliamentarians, saw as many as 31 rallies by the prime minister. Uttar Pradesh was followed by Bihar and Maharashtra where PM Narendra Modi held 20 and 19 election rallies, respectively.

In West Bengal, which becomes a center of attention every election with Mamata Banerjee and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) taking scathing digs at each other, PM Modi held 18 events including a mega roadshow.

PM Modi will be in Kanyakumari from Thursday evening to June 1 for meditation, engaging in spiritual pursuit at the site associated with Swami Vivekananda.

Former party president Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, to boost the Congress' chances in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, held a total of 107 and 108 public outreach programmes, respectively. Rahul Gandhi campaigned for the Congress in Punjab on the last day of campaigning before the seventh phase of voting, while Priyanka Gandhi held a road show in Himachal Pradesh's Solan.

(With agency inputs)

Published: 30 May 2024, 09:56 PM IST
