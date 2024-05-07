On Tuesday, as the voting for Lok Sabha elections phase 3 commenced, Prime Minister Narendra Modi exercised his franchise by casting his vote at a polling booth in Gujarat's Ahmedabad today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After showing his inked finger, PM Modi said, “Today is the third phase of voting. There is great importance of 'Daan' in our country, and in the same spirit, the countrymen should vote as much as possible. Four rounds of voting are still ahead."

"As a voter in Gujarat, this is the only place where I vote regularly, and Amit Bhai is contesting from here as a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate…," the Prime Minister told media persons. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When Modi arrived to vote at Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ahmedabad, Union Home Minister Amit Shah welcomed him. While walking to the polling booth, the Prime Minister waved to people and signed a sketch of himself. He also clicked a picture with a young girl outside his polling booth.

Before leaving to cast his vote, Modi urged people to actively participate in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections. “Urging all those who are voting in today's phase to vote in record numbers. Their active participation will certainly make the elections more vibrant," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The polling for 93 Lok Sabha seats across 12 states and union territories in the third phase of the general election started at 7 am today. The voting will conclude at 6 pm.

The states and UTs where voting is underway are — Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

The first two phases of elections were held on April 19 and 26. The remaining phases will be held on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The counting of votes for all seven phases of Lok Sabha Elections will take place on June 4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

