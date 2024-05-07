Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Elections / Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi shows his inked finger after casting vote in Ahmedabad | Watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi shows his inked finger after casting vote in Ahmedabad | Watch

Written By Alka Jain

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 phase 3 polling: Prime Minister Narendra Modi voted on Tuesday at a polling booth in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (PTI Photo)

On Tuesday, as the voting for Lok Sabha elections phase 3 commenced, Prime Minister Narendra Modi exercised his franchise by casting his vote at a polling booth in Gujarat's Ahmedabad today.

After showing his inked finger, PM Modi said, “Today is the third phase of voting. There is great importance of 'Daan' in our country, and in the same spirit, the countrymen should vote as much as possible. Four rounds of voting are still ahead."

"As a voter in Gujarat, this is the only place where I vote regularly, and Amit Bhai is contesting from here as a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate…," the Prime Minister told media persons.

When Modi arrived to vote at Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ahmedabad, Union Home Minister Amit Shah welcomed him. While walking to the polling booth, the Prime Minister waved to people and signed a sketch of himself. He also clicked a picture with a young girl outside his polling booth.

Also Read | Live updates on Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 3

Before leaving to cast his vote, Modi urged people to actively participate in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections. “Urging all those who are voting in today's phase to vote in record numbers. Their active participation will certainly make the elections more vibrant," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The polling for 93 Lok Sabha seats across 12 states and union territories in the third phase of the general election started at 7 am today. The voting will conclude at 6 pm.

The states and UTs where voting is underway are — Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

The first two phases of elections were held on April 19 and 26. The remaining phases will be held on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The counting of votes for all seven phases of Lok Sabha Elections will take place on June 4.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.