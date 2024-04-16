Lok Sabha elections 2024 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed the Trinamool Congress, and accused it of “protecting" infiltrators but opposing the CAA, which gives citizenship to refugees.

Addressing an election rally at West Bengal's Balurghat, PM Modi alleged that the TMC gave West Bengal “on lease" to goons and infiltrators.

Here is what PM Modi said during Bharatiya Janata Party's Balurghat rally:

PM Modi criticised the TMC regime in West Bengal for opposing Ram Navami celebrations in the state.

He termed Calcutta High Court’s ruling that allowed a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession in Howrah as “victory of truth".

"This year’s Ram Navami celebrations are a bit different as Ram Lalla has returned home in Ayodhya. But the TMC, just like in previous years, is opposing Ram Navami celebrations in the state. TMC has always tried to stop this but truth always wins," PM Modi said.

The prime minister also said that the entire country is “petrified" by the incidents of crime against women in Sandeshkhali. "TMC, which has brought tribal women to their knees, will soon come to their knees."

“Corruption and crime are rampant in the state. Even central agencies are attacked when they try to investigate these corruption cases. It seems that the TMC has given the state on lease to infiltrators and goons," Modi said.

"The state government here protects infiltrators, but opposes the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which provides citizenship to refugees...," he added.

"...They (TMC) are now feeling that Modi has now given the guarantee of taking the schemes to the door steps of every poor. If the people of the state get benefit from the guarantee of Modi, then the people of the state will be developed, and the shop of TMC will be shut, that's why they are spreading false news... But people of Bengal are aware of my guarantee..." PM Modi said.

“Despite opposition from TMC, BJP will do everything for development of West Bengal," said PM Modi.

PM Modi said: “TMC feels that Dalits, tribals and poor are not free to move as per their wish. But this election will tell them that in the democracy of Babasaheb Ambedkar, Dalits, deprived people and tribals are not slaves of TMC."

"Today this gathering of people in Balurghat, shows that this time victory will be of development. Today the whole state is saying 4 June '400 paar', 'fir ek baar Modi sarkar'..." said the prime minister.

