PM Modi slams TMC at Bengal rally : 'Supports infiltrators, but opposes CAA..' | 10 points
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticizes Trinamool Congress for protecting infiltrators while opposing CAA during an election rally in West Bengal's Balurghat.
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed the Trinamool Congress, and accused it of “protecting" infiltrators but opposing the CAA, which gives citizenship to refugees.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message