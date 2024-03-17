Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi to hold 1st NDA rally in Andhra Pradesh today, TDP to formally join hands with BJP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend mega public rally in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district with TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share the dais with TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan at a mega public rally in Boppudi village in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district today, March 17, Sunday.
