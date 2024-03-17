Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share the dais with TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan at a mega public rally in Boppudi village in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district today, March 17, Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Telugu Desam Party received the information about PM Modi's rally in Chilakaluripet from the Prime Minister's Office on Tuesday, the party leader aware of the development said, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Chandrababu Naidu extended a formal invitation to PM Modi and requested him to participate in the Chilakaluripeta rally on March 17, the TDP leader said. This came after the Bharatiya Janata Party finalized the seat-sharing talks with the TDP in the national capital on March 9. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, this is the first rally of the National Democratic Alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled to take place in seven phases starting from April 19. The TDP will formally join the NDA at this rally, following their alliance with the BJP, even though the Jana Sena Party is already a member of the NDA.

Earlier, PM Modi, Chandrababu Naidu, and Pawan Kalyan addressed a joint election rally in Andhra Pradesh in 2014 when the Jana Sena Party and TDP were part of the NDA. The Jana Sena Party did not contest the election with the TDP-BJP alliance, however, it supported the combine.

In an official statement, the TDP on Tuesday said Nara Lokesh, the party general secretary, and Naidu's son, has been given the responsibility of organizing the NDA allies' public meeting. To discuss the plans for the rally, Lokesh convened a meeting with high-ranking representatives from all three political parties. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Some media reports stated that the BJP has agreed to contest six Lok Sabha seats, while Jana Sena will likely contest the general elections two seats. The TDP may fight on the remaining 17 constituencies.

The saffron party may contest around six Assembly seats in the southern state. The TDP will contest the remaining 145 Assembly seats in the Andhra Pradesh elections.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!