Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi to meditate at Vivekananda Rock Memorial after high-octane campaign ends tomorrow
Lok Sabha Elections: The Prime Minister, the biggest star campaigner of the ruling BJP, will arrive at the memorial off the coast of Kanyakumari on May 30 and may leave for Delhi on June 1, the last day of the polling.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will mark the culmination of campaign for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 with a 48-hour spiritual retreat in Tamil Nadu's Vivekananda Rock Memorial, reports said.