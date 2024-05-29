Prime Minister Narendra Modi will mark the culmination of campaign for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 with a 48-hour spiritual retreat in Tamil Nadu's Vivekananda Rock Memorial, reports said.

The Prime Minister, the biggest star campaigner of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will arrive at the picturesque memorial off the coast of Kanyakumari on May 30 and may leave for Delhi on June 1, the last day of polling, reports said quoting sources.

The campaign for the seven-phase Lok Sabha Elections 2024 ends on Wednesday, May 30. The results will be announced on June 4.

The PM, 73, will meditate at the Dhyan Mandapam, the hall at the Memorial, from the evening for May 30 to the evening of June 1, NDTV said in its report.

The Memorial has spiritual significance since Swami Vivekananda, after wandering across the country, is believed to have meditated here for three days on a rock located about 500 meters off the mainland, at the meeting point of the Indian Ocean, Bay of Bengal, and Arabian Sea. Vivekananda is said to have attained enlightenment at this place.

Polling for 486 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats was over at the end of the sixth phase on May 25. The BJP-led NDA is seeking a record third term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aiming to win 400 seats. The ruling alliance is challenged by the opposition parties led by the Congress under the banner of the INDIA bloc.

The seventh and the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held on June 1. During the seventh phase of polling, voters from 57 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across eight states and UT will exercise their franchise.

Varanasi, the constituency in Uttar Pradesh held by PM Modi, will also go to polls on June 1.

PM Modi, dressed in saffron robes, was photographed meditating in a holy cave near Kedarnath, Uttarakhand ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Election results. The BJP won a clear majority bagging 303 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha in 2019.

