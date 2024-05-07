Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged for active voter participation to make the polls vibrant as voting in phase 3 of the Lok Sabha elections began.

As polling for phase 3 Lok Sabha elections begins on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for 'active participation' of voters to make the polls 'more vibrant' today, May 7.

“Urging all those who are voting in today’s phase to vote in record numbers. Their active participation will certainly make the elections more vibrant," PM Modi wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Bollywood actor Siddharth Malhotra on Monday posted a video appealing to people to vote in the third phase of elections. "Now that we have your attention, please go and #VoteWhereItMatters," he said.

To this, PM Modi replied, “Absolutely! Do go out and vote."

Polling is underway in 93 Lok Sabha constituencies across 11 states and the union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu in the third phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 today. As many as 1,331 candidates are in the fray.

Elections in 283 Lok Sabha seats would be over after today's phase 3 voting. This means elections to more than half of the 543 Lok Sabha seats will be over in the first three phases.

Voting began at 7 am and will end at 6 pm. The polling will be completed in Gujarat and Goa and the union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu on Tuesday. Also with 14 seats voting in this phase, voting for all 28 seats of Karnataka will also be over today. With seven seats voting today, the Lok Sabha polls for 11 seats of Chhattisgarh will also be over.

Among the other seats in third phase are four in Assam, five in Bihar, seven in Chhattisgarh, eight in Madhya Pradesh, 11 in Maharashtra, 10 in Uttar Pradesh and four in West Bengal.

Among the key candidates whose fate will be sealed today include Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is contesting from Gandhinagar (Gujarat), Shivraj Singh Chouhan from Vidisha (MP), Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna (MP) and Dimple Yadav from Mainpuri (UP).

As many as 17.24 crore voters are eligible to vote in the third phase. Around 18.5 lakh polling officials have been deployed across 1.85 lakh polling stations. There are over 14.04 lakh registered 85+ year-old voters. Another 39,599 voters are above 100 years of age in phase 3 polling.

The first two phases of elections were held on April 19 and 26. The remaining phases will be held on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The counting of votes for all seven phases of Lok Sabha Elections will take place on June 4.

