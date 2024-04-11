Lok Sabha elections 2024 pre-poll survey: From unemployment to inflation, here are key issues of upcoming polls
Lok Sabha polls 2024: The CSDS-Lokniti pre-poll survey revealed that nearly half of the electorate have expressed concerns pertaining to price rise and less number of jobs in the country
Lok Sabha polls 2024: India, the world's largest democracy, is all geared up for the general election in the next few days. The seven-phase Lok Sabha election will kick off on April 19 and will continue till June 1, and the counting of votes will be held on June 4.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message