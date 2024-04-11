Active Stocks
Lok Sabha elections 2024 pre-poll survey: From unemployment to inflation, here are key issues of upcoming polls

Lok Sabha polls 2024: The CSDS-Lokniti pre-poll survey revealed that nearly half of the electorate have expressed concerns pertaining to price rise and less number of jobs in the country

Lok Sabha polls 2024: India, the world's largest democracy, is all geared up for the general election in the next few days. The seven-phase Lok Sabha election will kick off on April 19 and will continue till June 1, and the counting of votes will be held on June 4.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is campaigning vehemently to retain power for the third term in the trot, the Opposition India bloc alliance is also making efforts to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Has the growth of India’s economy translated into domestic jobs?

Notably, the key issues of India's General Election 2024 are mainly unemployment and inflation. The CSDS-Lokniti pre-poll survey revealed that nearly half of the electorate have expressed concerns pertaining to price rise and less number of jobs in the country.

As many as 62% of the respondents to the survey asserted that getting jobs has become more difficult. Only 12% of the surveyed participants said that getting a job has become easier.

Jobless young India, too educated to be employed?

As per the survey, Muslims shared more worry with 67% saying getting a job has become difficult for them while 63% of Hindus from Other Backward Classes and 59% of the Scheduled Tribes (ST) also resonated with the same sentiment on jobs.

Voters in India also said that the price rise has affected their pockets severely. 71% of the surveyed individuals said that prices of the commodities have increased. 76% of poor and Muslims said inflation is hitting them hard.

Unemployment crisis: 83% of jobless Indians are youth, says ILO report

On quality of life, about 48% indicated it has become better while 35% said it has worsened in the past five years. Only 22% of people said they are able to save money from their household income as opposed to those who could only fulfill their needs but not save money (36%).

Further, 55% of people said corruption has increased in the country in the past five years. While 25% blamed the Centre for corruption, 16% blamed states, the survey pointed out.

The Lokniti-CSDS Pre-Poll survey 2024 comprised responses from 10,019 people across 19 states.

Published: 11 Apr 2024, 08:54 AM IST
