Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rae Bareli's tryst with Gandhi family. Will Rahul Gandhi do it this time?
The surprise nomination of Rahul Gandhi from Rae Bareli brings focus back on the VVIP segment first represented by Feroze Gandhi, later nurtured by Indira Gandhi and other family members.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's surprise nomination from Rae Bareli seat in Uttar Pradesh brings the focus back on the VVIP segment which was first represented in the Lok Sabha by the former party president's grandfather Feroze Gandhi who held the constituency in the first two elections after Independence.