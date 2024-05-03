The surprise nomination of Rahul Gandhi from Rae Bareli brings focus back on the VVIP segment first represented by Feroze Gandhi, later nurtured by Indira Gandhi and other family members.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's surprise nomination from Rae Bareli seat in Uttar Pradesh brings the focus back on the VVIP segment which was first represented in the Lok Sabha by the former party president's grandfather Feroze Gandhi who held the constituency in the first two elections after Independence.

Feroze Gandhi laid strong foundations in the constituency that was later strengthened by his wife and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi who won the seat in 1967, 1971 and 1980, followed by friends and family members of the Gandhi family.

In 1980, Indira Gandhi contested from two seats — Rae Bareli and Medak in Telangana -- and chose to retain the Medak seat. Arun Nehru won the 1980 bypoll and subsequently in 1984.

Late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's right-handed man Arun Nehru, another Gandhi kin Sheila Kaul, and other Gandhi members were brought back to Rae Bareli constituency that was held by Congress' R P Singh in the 1960 bypoll after the demise of Feroze Gandhi, and by another Congress leader Baij Nath Kureel in 1962.

Sheila Kaul, an aunt of Indira Gandhi, represented the seat in 1989 and 1991. In 1999, another friend of the Gandhis, Satish Sharma represented the Rae Bareli constituency, till Sonia Gandhi shifted there.

The only time when the Congress did not hold the seat was following the Emergency in 1977, when Raj Narain of the Janata Party defeated then-prime minister Indira Gandhi as well as Ashoke Singh of the BJP in 1996 and 1998.

When Sonia Gandhi first entered politics, she decided to run for the neighboring Amethi Lok Sabha seat, which her husband Rajiv Gandhi had previously held. However, she quickly gave up the seat in 2004 to make way for her son Rahul's political debut.

Sonia Gandhi subsequently held Rae Bareli four times between 2004 and 2019, although of late, her winning margins began dwindling.

The party's calculation behind fielding Rahul from Rae Bareli instead of Amethi, also rests on the conclusion that Rae Bareli is a better, safer seat for the former Congress president, who lost Amethi to BJP's Smriti Irani in 2019 by nearly 50,000 votes.

Amid criticism that the Congress had given a walkout to Irani in Amethi, sources said, the party in its wisdom believed that Rae Bareli's historical, emotional and electoral importance for the Gandhi family was higher than that of Amethi.

In her farewell message to the people of Rae Bareli, Sonia Gandhi had expressed confidence that the seat which always stood by her and the Gandhis will continue to support her family in future also.

In the message on February 15, former party chief Sonia Gandhi informed voters of her Rae Bareli constituency that she will not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections due to health and age issues.

In an emotional message to the constituents of the segment she has represented since 2004, the 77-year-old also threw subtle hints of a possible entry of a member of her family from Rae Bareli.

"I am proud to say that whatever I am today, I am because of you and I have always done my best to honour your trust. Now on account of health and age issues, I will not contest the next Lok Sabha election," she said in the message.

"After this decision, I will not have the opportunity to serve you directly but my heart and soul will always remain with you. I know that you will stand by me and my family in future, just as you have in the past," she said in the message.

The message to the voters came a day after she filed her nomination for the Rajya Sabha seat from Rajasthan.

She entered the Rajya Sabha for the first time and was the second member of the Gandhi family to do so, after Indira Gandhi who was a member of the upper house from 1964 to 1967.

In the message to voters, Sonia Gandhi further said, "My family in Delhi is incomplete without you. It completes when I come to Rae Bareli and meet all of you. My ties with you are very old. I have inherited these ties as a good fortune from my in-laws."

Noting that ties of her family with Rae Bareli are "very deep rooted", she said Rae Bareli sent her father-in-law Feroze Gandhi to Lok Sabha in the first general election held after Independence.

After that, you accepted my mother-in-law Indira Gandhi, she noted, adding that ever since, our relationship grew stronger on the difficult road to affection despite the highs and lows of life and our faith in this bond grew stronger.

"You allowed me space to walk along on this shining path. I came to you after losing my mother-in-law and husband and you accepted me with open arms," the former Congress chief said.

Sending her respect to elders and love to youngsters, she had said in her message, "I will see you soon".

(With PTI inputs)

