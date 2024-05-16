PM Modi also claimed that the Congress ‘snatched OBC reservation’ in Karnataka and gave it to Muslims.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who lost Amethi in 2019, will lose Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli Lok Sabha seat too in the ongoing polls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh, PM Modi, in an apparent attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, said, “The shehzade (princes) of Lucknow and Delhi will leave for abroad on summer vacations."

Commenting that running a country is not a play for those born with a golden spoon, he said, "They have gone from Amethi and will go even from Rae Bareli." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: High inflation, no jobs – Tejashwi Yadav says PM ruined country, ‘Modiji se desh chala nahi…’ "Many things will happen after June 4. The INDI alliance will disintegrate, and they will look for a scapegoat after the defeat," PM Modi added.

The prime minister also claimed that the Congress “snatched OBC reservation" in Karnataka and gave it to Muslims.

“Congress wants to change the constitution and implement this rule across the country but SP, which has betrayed the backward classes, is silent on this," PM Modi said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Amit Shah bets on Nitish Kumar's Lok Sabha poll pitch, vows Sita temple in Bihar: 'Only PM Narendra Modi can...' "These people are appealing for 'vote jihad' against Modi," he said adding that the INDIA bloc wants to make five prime ministers in five years.

Modi took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi's statement of sending money "khata khat, khat khat" (quickly) on the account of women after coming to power.

"The Modi government will definitely be formed after June 4 but the INDI alliance will disintegrate 'khata khat, khata khat'," said the prime minister. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: 'Koi maai ka laal paida hua hai jo...': PM Modi blasts INDIA bloc over 'will remove' CAA remark He accused the opposition parties of ruining the country before 2014, saying, “When the country became independent, it was the sixth largest economy in the world. These people caused such destruction that we reached number 11 from the sixth position."

Polling in Pratapgarh is in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 25. The counting of votes for all the seven phases of polling will be undertaken on June 4.

