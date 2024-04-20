Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi promises to end Agniveer scheme, says 'India does not need two types of martyrs'
Apart from this, he also promised that the after coming to power, their government will implement a minimum tax and waive off farmers' debts.
With just days remaining for the second phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a public rally in Bihar's Bhagalpur promised to end the Agniveer scheme launched by the BJP government.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message