With just days remaining for the second phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a public rally in Bihar's Bhagalpur promised to end the Agniveer scheme launched by the BJP government.

Rahul Gandhi said that India does not need two types of martyrs.

"As soon as the INDIA alliance government comes, we will end the Agniveer scheme. India does not need two types of martyrs. Everyone should get a pension," news agency ANI quoted Gandhi as saying.

Apart from this, he also promised that the INDI alliance government would implement a minimum tax and waive off farmers' debts.

"We will change GST. There will be one tax, the minimum tax. We will double the salary of Asha and Anganwadi workers," he said.

Adding more, he promised in Bhagalpur that Congress is going to provide a guaranteed minimum support price to the farmers of India.

"We are giving two guarantees to the farmers. The Congress party is going to waive off the farmers' debts, and secondly, we are going to provide a guaranteed minimum support price to the farmers of India," he said.

Among others, the Congress leader even promised that his government would provide all graduates and diploma holders in India with the right to an apprenticeship.

Each person will receive an apprenticeship in the public, private, and government sectors for one year with a salary, under the right to apprenticeship, he said, adding, that they will secure a permanent job in case they perform well.

"All the graduates and diploma holders of India, we are going to give them a right, the right to apprenticeship. The right to apprenticeship means that our next government is going to give every youth of India the right to a first job. Everyone will get an apprenticeship for one year with salary. They will receive training, and if they perform well in the first year, they will get a permanent job. These apprenticeship jobs will be available in public units, in the private sector, and in the government sector," he said.

Meanwhile, hitting out at the ruling BJP, Gandhi claimed the party would not win more than 150 seats. "These BJP people have kept saying that they will secure this many or that many seats, let me make it clear, they (BJP) won't get more than 150 seats. Not even a single seat more than 150," Gandhi said.

The first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024's voting concluded on 19 April for 103 parliamentary constituencies spread over 21 states and Union Territories.

The second phase will be held on 26 April and the remaining phases will be 7 May, 13 May, 20 May, 25 May and 1 June respectively. The counting of votes will take place on 4 June.

With agency inputs.

