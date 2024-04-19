Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi urges voters to open ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan’ as phase 1 polling begins
Polling commenced for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, with Rahul Gandhi urging voters to establish 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' to strengthen democracy and defeat hatred. Over 1,600 candidates are contesting across 102 seats.
As polling began for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi requested voters to open ‘Mohabbat ki Dukaan’ in every corner of the country to strengthen democracy and defeat hatred.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message