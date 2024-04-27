Active Stocks
Fri Apr 26 2024 15:54:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 165.85 -1.04%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,608.40 -2.11%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 464.65 0.79%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 439.95 0.56%
  1. Tech Mahindra share price
  2. 1,277.45 7.34%
Business News/ Elections / 'I didn't cast vote': Rajeev Chandrasekhar skips poll for Thiruvananthapuram campaign, LDF dubs it ‘insult to democracy’
BackBack

'I didn't cast vote': Rajeev Chandrasekhar skips poll for Thiruvananthapuram campaign, LDF dubs it ‘insult to democracy’

Livemint

The BJP leader further said he didn't get time to transfer his vote to Thiruvananthapuram and would surely take necessary steps to exercise the franchise in the constituency in future elections.

MoS and BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar being felicitated during a roadshow for Lok Sabha elections in Thiruvananthapuram (PTI)Premium
MoS and BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar being felicitated during a roadshow for Lok Sabha elections in Thiruvananthapuram (PTI)

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) on Friday came out against union minister and BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar for not casting his vote during the Lok Sabha polls, saying that his action was an insult to democracy.

Earlier in the day, Chandrasekhar, who seeks his electoral luck from Thiruvananthapuram constituency, said he did not go to Karnataka to exercise his franchise as the seat he is contesting from was his top priority.

"I didn't go to cast vote. This is my top priority. It is my duty to be present here on the election day," he told reporters here.

The BJP leader further said he didn't get time to transfer his vote to Thiruvananthapuram and would surely take necessary steps to exercise the franchise in the constituency in future elections.

Both the CPI(M) and CPI, the major coalition partners in the LDF, slammed Chandrasekhar and said exercising franchise is not only a person's fundamental right but also a responsibility of every citizen.

Senior CPI(M) leader and General Education Minister V Sivankutty said Chandrasekhar was a person who was capable of going to his respective place, where he has the vote, by a helicopter and return here.

"Chandrasekhar's decision to abstain from voting is an insult to the democratic process," he said.

The minister further said the BJP candidate's action raises questions about his commitment to the democratic principles and his accountability to the electorates.

Sharing similar views, Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil said Chandrasekhar's abstinence from voting was a "grave" issue and amounts to cheating the people of Thiruvananthapuram constituency.

"This reflected the BJP candidate's lack of trust in democracy," he added.

The elections for the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala concluded on Friday with a notable decrease in voter turnout, as the figure stands at 70.22 per cent. The polling percentage during the 2019 general elections was 77.84 per cent.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 27 Apr 2024, 03:15 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue