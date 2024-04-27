'I didn't cast vote': Rajeev Chandrasekhar skips poll for Thiruvananthapuram campaign, LDF dubs it ‘insult to democracy’
The BJP leader further said he didn't get time to transfer his vote to Thiruvananthapuram and would surely take necessary steps to exercise the franchise in the constituency in future elections.
The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) on Friday came out against union minister and BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar for not casting his vote during the Lok Sabha polls, saying that his action was an insult to democracy.
