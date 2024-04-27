The BJP leader further said he didn't get time to transfer his vote to Thiruvananthapuram and would surely take necessary steps to exercise the franchise in the constituency in future elections.

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) on Friday came out against union minister and BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar for not casting his vote during the Lok Sabha polls, saying that his action was an insult to democracy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier in the day, Chandrasekhar, who seeks his electoral luck from Thiruvananthapuram constituency, said he did not go to Karnataka to exercise his franchise as the seat he is contesting from was his top priority.

"I didn't go to cast vote. This is my top priority. It is my duty to be present here on the election day," he told reporters here. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BJP leader further said he didn't get time to transfer his vote to Thiruvananthapuram and would surely take necessary steps to exercise the franchise in the constituency in future elections.

Both the CPI(M) and CPI, the major coalition partners in the LDF, slammed Chandrasekhar and said exercising franchise is not only a person's fundamental right but also a responsibility of every citizen.

Senior CPI(M) leader and General Education Minister V Sivankutty said Chandrasekhar was a person who was capable of going to his respective place, where he has the vote, by a helicopter and return here. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Chandrasekhar's decision to abstain from voting is an insult to the democratic process," he said.

The minister further said the BJP candidate's action raises questions about his commitment to the democratic principles and his accountability to the electorates.

Sharing similar views, Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil said Chandrasekhar's abstinence from voting was a "grave" issue and amounts to cheating the people of Thiruvananthapuram constituency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"This reflected the BJP candidate's lack of trust in democracy," he added.

The elections for the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala concluded on Friday with a notable decrease in voter turnout, as the figure stands at 70.22 per cent. The polling percentage during the 2019 general elections was 77.84 per cent.

