Lok Sabha Elections 2024: ‘Real sportsman’, Internet impressed as Rahul Dravid queue up to vote in Bengaluru
Former Indian skipper and current head coach of the Indian cricket team Rahul Dravid cast his vote in Bengaluru during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections and urged people to come out and vote
Former India skipper and current head coach of the Indian cricket team Rahul Dravid on Friday cast his vote in Bengaluru during the second phase of polling in Lok Sabha elections 2024.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message