Former India skipper and current head coach of the Indian cricket team Rahul Dravid on Friday cast his vote in Bengaluru during the second phase of polling in Lok Sabha elections 2024.

In the video, Dravid was seen standing in a queue with other voters waiting for his turn to cast vote. He also urged people to exercise their franchise, saying, “Everyone must come out and vote. It is an opportunity we get in a democracy."

“This time, I am expecting a larger voter turnout in Bengaluru because the city has many first-time voters. It would be really great if young boys and girls show up to cast their vote," Dravid told media persons.

Netizens were impressed with the cricket icon Rahul Dravid as they saw him lining up to vote today. Some users called him ‘gentleman’, while others said he is a true sportsman.

“Most down to earth personality," One user commented. Another wrote, “A gentlemen is always gentlemen on all fields..." “Real Sportsman hai…", the third user reacted.

As many as 14 seats across Karnataka are voting today, April 26, in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections. These Lok Sabha seats include — Udupi Chikamagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikballapur, Kolar. The remaining 14 seats will vote on May 7. Counting of votes is set to take place on June 4.

In 2019 elections, BJP secured 25 seats out of 28 constituencies in Karnataka. This time, the BJP is contesting in 25 seats, with its state ally JDS vying for the remaining 3 seats. The three constituencies contested by JDS are part of the second phase - Hassan, Mandya, and Kolar.Voting began at 7 am on Friday and will conclude at 6 pm.

