Lok Sabha elections 2024 result: In a first, EC calls presser before vote counting on June 4
Election Commission of India (ECI) has called for a press conference today, June 3, at 12.30 pm, a day ahead of the counting of votes in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. This might be the first time in India's electoral history that the poll body has convened a press conference on the conclusion of an election.