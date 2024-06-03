Lok Sabha elections 2024 vote counting tomorrow: How to check in constituency-wise results?
Lok Sabha elections 2024 result: Apart from the EC updates, LiveMint, too, will offer comprehensive coverage, including live updates, on the Lok Sabha election 2024 results.
The Lok Sabha election 2024 results are set to be declared tomorrow, June 4. The counting of votes across 543 Lok Sabha constituencies by the Election Commission will begin at 8 am. Citizens across India eagerly await the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 that will determine the formation of the next government at the Centre.