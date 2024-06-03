The Lok Sabha election 2024 results are set to be declared tomorrow, June 4. The counting of votes across 543 Lok Sabha constituencies by the Election Commission will begin at 8 am. Citizens across India eagerly await the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 that will determine the formation of the next government at the Centre. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As the Election Commission prepares to announce the results, there are various ways for voters to stay updated on the outcome in their respective constituencies. One way is to visit the official website – results.eci.gov.in – of the Election Commission for real-time updates on the Lok Sabha election 2024 results of each constituency.

-Go to official result website of the EC – results.eci.gov.in

-Click on general election results

-Select your state, check your constituency

-Which candidate is leading and who is trailing will be displayed on the screen. You can also check the vote of each candidate in your constituency

Apart from the official Election Commission website, the counting trends and results, as per the data entered by RO/ARO of a Lok Sabha constituency will be available on the voter helpline app which can be downloaded from play stores. Voters can also filter out to find the winning and losing candidates along with constituency and state-wise results

LiveMint, too, will offer comprehensive coverage, including live updates, on the Lok Sabha election 2024 results.

Several exit poll results have predicted a land slide victory for Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Another victory would cement Modi as one of the country's most popular and important leaders. It would follow a thumping win in 2019, when the BJP clinched an absolute majority by sweeping 303 parliamentary seats. The Congress party managed only 52 seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty surged nearly 4 per cent in early trade on Monday to hit their fresh all-time high levels after exit polls predicted a massive win for the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha polls. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 2,777.58 points or 3.75 per cent to hit a record peak of 76,738.89 in early trade. The NSE Nifty rallied 808 points or 3.58 per cent to hit a fresh all-time high of 23,338.70.

