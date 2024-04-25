Lok Sabha elections 2024: Sanjay Raut praises 50 years of Congress rule, says ‘after June 4, Modiji…’
He also emphasised that a capable person will become the leader of this country who will think about the people and the future of democracy.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has praised 50 years of the Congress rule in India while attacking PM Narendra Modi for “auctioning" the country. Sanjay Raut said after June 4, when Lok Sabha election 2024 results will be announced, “Modi ji and his party will not be in power."