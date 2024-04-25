He also emphasised that a capable person will become the leader of this country who will think about the people and the future of democracy.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has praised 50 years of the Congress rule in India while attacking PM Narendra Modi for “auctioning" the country. Sanjay Raut said after June 4, when Lok Sabha election 2024 results will be announced, “Modi ji and his party will not be in power." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing a press conference today, Sanjay Raut said, “Narendra Modi is going to lose the election. After June 4, Modi ji and his party will not be in power. For 70 years in the country, out of which Congress has given Prime Ministers for 50 years and all of them were excellent in their work. Be it Pandit Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi or Manmohan Singh."

"Modiji is doing the work of auctioning the country that all of them have built. Is there an auction for the post of PM also? Did Modi ji also get the auction done?" Sanjay Raut said while emphasising that a “capable" person will become the prime minister who will think about the people. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sanjay Raut said, “Ram Temple becomes an election issue because the BJP is going to lose the elections. They want to win with the help of Ram but even Ram is not with them."

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticised Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday for his absence at the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya temple, alleging that he declined the invitation to the event out of “fear" of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

Amit Shah also accused Rahul Gandhi of "humiliating" Lord Ram. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amit Shah said, “Uddhav Thackeray, who claims to be the president of Shiv Sena, this fake president of Shiv Sena didn't attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' due to fear of Sonia Gandhi even after being invited. 'Rahul Baba' too received the invitation but didn't attend the 'Pran Pratishtha'. These people by not attending the 'Pran Pratishtha' have humiliated Lord Ram."

In Maharashtra, the state which sends second-largest number of candidates to the lower house of Parliament, Lok Sabha elections 2024 are scheduled on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 23 out of 25 contested seats, while the undivided Shiv Sena secured 18 out of 23 seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With agency inputs)

