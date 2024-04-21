Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shashi Tharoor booked for ‘false campaign’ against rival Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Kerala police book Shashi Tharoor for false campaign against rival Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Lok Sabha elections 2024. Case filed on 15th April after BJP leader's complaint. Tharoor also faces defamation notice from MoS for alleged false accusations.
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha candidate from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor has been booked for allegedly carrying out a false campaign against Union Minister of State and rival candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Kerala police said on Sunday.