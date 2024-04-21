Active Stocks
Business News/ Elections / Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shashi Tharoor booked for ‘false campaign’ against rival Rajeev Chandrasekhar
BackBack

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shashi Tharoor booked for ‘false campaign’ against rival Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Written By Arshdeep kaur

Kerala police book Shashi Tharoor for false campaign against rival Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Lok Sabha elections 2024. Case filed on 15th April after BJP leader's complaint. Tharoor also faces defamation notice from MoS for alleged false accusations.

D K Shivakumar addresses the public rally in support of Congress candidate for Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency Shashi Tharoor ahead of Lok Sabha Polls, in Thiruvananthapuram (ANI)Premium
D K Shivakumar addresses the public rally in support of Congress candidate for Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency Shashi Tharoor ahead of Lok Sabha Polls, in Thiruvananthapuram (ANI)

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha candidate from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor has been booked for allegedly carrying out a false campaign against Union Minister of State and rival candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Kerala police said on Sunday.

The case against Tharoor was registered on 15 April on the complaint by BJP leader J R Padmakumar.

Padmakumar accused Tharoor of carrying out a false campaign against Chandrasekhar during a TV programme.

Tharoor was also served a defamation notice by the MoS for the same programme on April 10.

In one of the allegations, Tharoor allegedly said that the BJP leader is paying money for votes.

 

Published: 21 Apr 2024, 08:15 PM IST
