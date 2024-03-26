Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) to release first list of 16 candidates today
Shiv Sena (UBT) to announce first list of 16 candidates for Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections on March 26. Uddhav Thackeray-led opposition party is part of Maha Vikas Aghadi. NCP yet to declare candidates in the state.
The Shiv Sena (UBT) will announce the first list of candidates in Maharashtra on Tuesday for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections that are scheduled to take place in seven phases beginning on April 19, said party leader Sanjay Raut.
