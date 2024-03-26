Shiv Sena (UBT) to announce first list of 16 candidates for Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections on March 26. Uddhav Thackeray-led opposition party is part of Maha Vikas Aghadi. NCP yet to declare candidates in the state.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) will announce the first list of candidates in Maharashtra on Tuesday for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections that are scheduled to take place in seven phases beginning on April 19, said party leader Sanjay Raut. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He said the list will feature 16 names of the Uddhav Thackeray-led opposition party, a constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the state, PTI reported.

"The Shiv Sena (UBT)'s (first) list will be declared tomorrow (March 26). We will declare candidates for 15-16 seats tomorrow," the Rajya Sabha MP told media persons on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

So far, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray has given indications that Amol Kiritkar (Mumbai North-West), Chandrahar Patil (Sangli), and Anant Gete (Raigad) will be party candidates from these three Lok Sabha seats.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is also likely to release its first list of candidates in a day or two, party leader and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Shewale said.

Another MVA constituent, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) is yet to officially declare its candidates in the state for the April-May Lok Sabha polls. On the other hand, the Congress, which is also a part of the state-level grouping of the opposition parties, has declared its candidates on some seats where there is no tussle with its alliance partners. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MVA constituents, who are also members of the INDIA bloc, have yet to finalize their seat-sharing arrangement. Maharashtra, which has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second highest after Uttar Pradesh (80), will vote in five phases starting from April 19.

As the last date for filing nominations is March 27 for the five seats going to the polls in the first phase on April 19, it becomes necessary for parties who have not named nominees for these constituencies to do so by Tuesday.

(With PTI inputs)

