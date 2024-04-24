Lok Sabha elections 2024: Sidhu Mossewala's father Balkaur Singh likely to contest from Punjab's Bathinda
Balkaur Singh will likely be contesting as an independent candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections
Balkaur Singh, the father of slain singer-turnede-politician Sidhu Moosewala, is likely to contest 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Punjab's Bathinda constituency, Times Now reported on Wednesday. He will likely be contesting as an independent candidate.
