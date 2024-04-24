Hello User
Business News/ Elections / Lok Sabha elections 2024: Sidhu Mossewala's father Balkaur Singh likely to contest from Punjab's Bathinda

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Sidhu Mossewala's father Balkaur Singh likely to contest from Punjab's Bathinda

Written By Arshdeep kaur

Balkaur Singh will likely be contesting as an independent candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Balkaur Singh Sidhu, father of famous Punjabi singer Late Sidhu Moose Wala

Balkaur Singh, the father of slain singer-turnede-politician Sidhu Moosewala, is likely to contest 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Punjab's Bathinda constituency, Times Now reported on Wednesday. He will likely be contesting as an independent candidate.

