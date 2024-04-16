Naina Singh Chautala, party MLA and mother of former Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, has been fielded from Hisar

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Haryana's regional party Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) on Tuesday released it's first list of candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The JJP, once an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party, has named candidates for five constituencies for the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana.

Singer-rapper Rahul Yadav, famously known as Fazilpuria, will be contesting from Gurugram on JJP ticket.

Fazilpuria was recently named in Noida's snake venom case in which YouTuber Elvish Yadav was jailed.

The party has fielded two-time MLA Naina Singh Chautala from Hisar against ruling BJP's Ranjit Singh Chautala.

Naina Chautala is wife of JJP chief Ajay Singh Chautala and mother of former Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, while Ranjit Chautala is Ajay's uncle.

The JJP has fielded former MLA Ramesh Khatak from Sirsa Lok Sabha seat, while former MLA Rao Bahadur Singh will contest from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh.

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Naina has been organising programmes like 'Hari Chunari Chaupal' across Haryana with the aim of making women aware about politics.

Rao Bahadur Singh recently switched over to JJP from the Congress.

"JJP youth leader Nalin Hooda will contest from Faridabad," the JJP statement said.

Recently, Nishan Singh, the Haryana president of JJP resigned from the party membership. Singh's decision comes as a setback for the party struggling to recover after the ruling BJP cut ties with it in the state.

Singh was earlier associated with the Indian National Lok Dal and had won the assembly election from Tohana as a party candidate.

Also read: EC bans Congress' Randeep Surjewala from campaigning for 48 hours over his remarks on Hema Malini Ajay Chautala and Dushyant Chautala formed the JJP in December 2018 after a split in the INLD earlier that year following a feud in the Chautala family.

In 2019, the JJP extended support to the BJP after the saffron party fell short of the majority mark in the assembly elections.

The BJP-JJP alliance ended last month after which the JJP leadership said it would field its candidates on all 10 seats in Haryana.

The polling for Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth phase of the 2024 elections on May 25. The counting of votes of the Lok Sabha polls 2024 will be held on June 4.





