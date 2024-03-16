Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Step by step guide to know your polling booth

The Election Commission of India on 16 March announced the entire schedule for Lok Sabha Elections, Assembly polls for four states, and bye-polls for 26 Assembly constituencies (ACs). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Announcing to the media, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that the polling will take place in 7 phases, beginning on April 19 and will conclude on 1 June. The counting of votes – for all polls – will take place on 4 June.

The polling for 4 states and bye-polling for 26 ACs will take place along with Lok Sabha polling dates, which are 19 April, 26 April, 7 May, 13 May, 20 May, 25 May, and 1 June. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from the 543 Lok Sabha seats, 4 states – Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Sikkim will also have their state elections.

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha Election 2024 Date LIVE updates

The bye-polls for 26 Assembly constituencies will take place in 9 States – Bihar, Haryana, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's Step-by-step instructions to navigate the ECI website for 'Know your polling booth': Step 1: Log in to https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/ and navigate to Know your Polling Station & Officer

Step 2: Enter the Voter ID or EPIC number in the box.

Step 3: Fill in Captcha and enter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 4: You can see the details – including the name and phone number of the Booth Level Officer, Electoral Registration Officer, and District Election Officer.

Step 5: Details of the booth, assembly constituency, and parliamentary constituency are also present on the portal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, CEC Rajiv Kumar said that there are 96.88 crore voters this time, out of which 49.7 are male and 47.1 and female. He added that there are 1.89 crore first-time voters, including 85 lakh women.

Apart from this, there are 13.4 lakh advanced applicants (not 18 years yet) who will turn 18 by April.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!